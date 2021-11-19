US Aware American Detained in Ukraine for Ordering Mister to Be Murdered - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The United States is aware of reports that a US citizen has been detained in Ukraine for ordering the killing of a Ukrainian minister, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are aware of reports of the detention of a US citizen in Ukraine. We take seriously our responsibility to assist US citizens abroad, and are monitoring the situation. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment," the spokesperson said in a statement.