UrduPoint.com

US Aware American Detained In Ukraine For Ordering Minister To Be Murdered - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 02:10 AM

US Aware American Detained in Ukraine for Ordering Minister to Be Murdered - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The United States is aware of reports that a US citizen has been detained in Ukraine for ordering the killing of a Ukrainian minister, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We are aware of reports of the detention of a US citizen in Ukraine. We take seriously our responsibility to assist US citizens abroad, and are monitoring the situation. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment," the spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry announced that several Ukrainians and a US national were arrested on suspicion of giving an order to kill Agrarian Policy and food Minister Roman Leshchenko, adding that it informed the US embassy about the incident.

Ukrainian media said the US citizen is believed to be the main suspect. Together with a Ukrainian woman, he ordered undercover police agents posing as would-be killers to have the 32-year-old minister beaten up and killed.

Leshchenko told reporters that he and his family had been routinely threatened since he was appointed to a government position in 2020 but he denied that the threats were related to his cabinet job.

Ukraine's National Police chief Ihor Klimenko said the suspects, including the US citizen, faced life in prison on charges of kidnapping, extortion, causing grievous bodily harm and attempted murder.

Related Topics

Murder Police Kidnapping Interior Ministry Ukraine Threatened Job United States Women 2020 Family Media Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Gover ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Government Excellence Programme

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

2 hours ago
 NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas ..

NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas Crisis by Force - Peskov

2 hours ago
 Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

2 hours ago
 One-Year-Old Syrian Child Dies on Polish-Belarusia ..

One-Year-Old Syrian Child Dies on Polish-Belarusian Border - NGO

2 hours ago
 Judge in Charge of Rittenhouse Trial Bans MSNBC Fr ..

Judge in Charge of Rittenhouse Trial Bans MSNBC From Courthouse After Jury Bus I ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.