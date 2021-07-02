UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Aware But Will Not Comment On Xi's 'Broken Heads And Bloodshed' Remarks - Price

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:40 AM

US Aware but Will Not Comment on Xi's 'Broken Heads and Bloodshed' Remarks - Price

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The United States is aware of Chinese President Xi Jinping's strong remarks about Beijing's adversaries but will not comment on them, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

During an address commemorating the Chinese Communist Party's centenary, Xi cautioned that any country that will try to "bully" Beijing will "face broken heads and bloodshed" by the "Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people."

"We are aware of President Xi's remarks - we've made a note of them - but we're not going to comment on the specifics," Price said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Related Topics

China Beijing Price United States Turkish Lira Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

2 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

2 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

3 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

1 hour ago

Trump Team Launches New Social Media Platform Call ..

1 hour ago

CSTO Chief Says Fat Chance Afghanistan Crisis Can ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.