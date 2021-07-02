(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The United States is aware of Chinese President Xi Jinping's strong remarks about Beijing's adversaries but will not comment on them, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

During an address commemorating the Chinese Communist Party's centenary, Xi cautioned that any country that will try to "bully" Beijing will "face broken heads and bloodshed" by the "Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people."

"We are aware of President Xi's remarks - we've made a note of them - but we're not going to comment on the specifics," Price said during a press briefing on Thursday.