US Aware Iran Expects Vienna Talks to Resume Soon - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The United States has learned of Iran's expectation that Vienna talks to resume the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action re-start soon and hopes that they will begin as soon as possible, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We have heard similar statements from the Iranian government at various levels over the past couple of weeks... that they expect negotiations to resume soon. We hope their definition of soon matches our definition of soon," Price stated. "We would like negotiations to resume in Vienna as soon as possible."