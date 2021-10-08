US Aware Iran Expects Vienna Talks to Resume Soon - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The United States has learned of Iran's expectation for the Vienna talks on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to re-start soon and hopes negotiations will begin as soon as possible, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We have heard similar statements from the Iranian government at various levels over the past couple of weeks... that they expect negotiations to resume soon. We hope their definition of soon matches our definition of soon," Price said. "We would like negotiations to resume in Vienna as soon as possible."

Price emphasized that it is important for the parties to come back together to the negotiating table and to continue where they left off in Vienna on the basis of what has been already accomplished.

"We continue to believe the diplomatic path is open. We continue to believe a diplomatic approach is the best means to verifiably once again ensure that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon, with permanent and verifiable restrictions that the JCPOA put in place but we also we think the imminent return to Vienna is necessary because this is not a process that can go on indefinitely," he stated.

In 2015, Iran signed the nuclear agreement with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom plus Germany and with the European Union. The agreement stipulated Iran must scale back its nuclear program and reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was inked.

In 2018, the United States withdrew unilaterally from the JCPOA and implemented comprehensive sanctions against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations under the accord.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether. The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock.