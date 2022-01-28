US Aware New Anti-Russia Sanctions Will Lead to Severing Relations - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) If the US imposes new sanctions against Russia will lead to severing diplomatic relations, and Washington is aware of that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"As for the threat of sanctions. The Americans were told ...

that the package that is now mentioned, which is accompanied by a complete shutdown of those financial and economic systems that are controlled by the West, it will be equivalent to breaking off relations. It was mentioned, and I think, they understand it," Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.