US Aware of Americans Detained in Ethiopia, Remains in Contact With Government - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The United States is aware that US citizens have been detained in Ethiopia and is in close contact with the government to discuss gaining access to those individuals, a State Department official said.

"On the issue of US citizen detentions, we are aware of detentions of US citizens and we are in close contact with the government of Ethiopia so we can attain access to those individuals but due to privacy considerations I can't go into anymore detail," the official said during a conference call on Monday.