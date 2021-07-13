US Aware of Detention of 3rd American Citizen in Haiti Investigation - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The United States is aware of the detention of the third American national in a probe over the murder of the late Haitian President, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We are aware of the detention of a third US citizen," Price said. "We continue to monitor the situation closely. As in all cases, we will provide appropriate consular services to detained US citizens."