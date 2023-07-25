Open Menu

US Aware Of DPRK Missile Launches, Assesses They Do Not Pose Immediate Threat - INDOPACOM

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2023 | 12:20 AM

US Aware of DPRK Missile Launches, Assesses They Do Not Pose Immediate Threat - INDOPACOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The United States is aware of North Korea's recent missile launches and assesses that they do not pose an immediate threat, US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said on Monday.

"We are aware of the DPRK missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. While we have assessed that these events do not pose an immediate threat to U.S.

personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launches highlight the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's illicit weapons program," the statement said.

Washington confirmed its ironclad commitment to the defense of its allies in the Republic of Korea and Japan, it added.

On Monday, the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that North Korea had fired presumably a ballistic missile.

On Saturday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's military, that Pyongyang launched several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea

Recent Stories

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

30 minutes ago
 Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food ..

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

30 minutes ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

39 minutes ago
 Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

30 minutes ago
 Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

49 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagne ..

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

49 minutes ago
Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in F ..

Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

49 minutes ago
 Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal defo ..

Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal deforestation; urges action to pro ..

49 minutes ago
 US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg ..

US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg in Contempt of Congress - Rep ..

49 minutes ago
 Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plung ..

Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plunge

49 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

53 minutes ago
 Tunisian Foreign Minister to Head Country's Delega ..

Tunisian Foreign Minister to Head Country's Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World