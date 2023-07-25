US Aware of DPRK Missile Launches, Assesses They Do Not Pose Immediate Threat - INDOPACOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The United States is aware of North Korea's recent missile launches and assesses that they do not pose an immediate threat, US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said on Monday.

"We are aware of the DPRK missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. While we have assessed that these events do not pose an immediate threat to U.S.

personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launches highlight the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's illicit weapons program," the statement said.

Washington confirmed its ironclad commitment to the defense of its allies in the Republic of Korea and Japan, it added.

On Monday, the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that North Korea had fired presumably a ballistic missile.

On Saturday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's military, that Pyongyang launched several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea.