US Aware of North Korean Missile Launch, Consulting With Allies - US Indo-Pacific Command

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The US is aware of North Korea's latest launch of what is presumably a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile and is holding consultations with South Korea, Japan and other allies, Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said on Thursday.

"We are aware of the DPRK's ballistic missile launch today & are consulting closely with the Republic of Korea & Japan, as well as other allies & partners," INDOPACOM tweeted.

Washington does not see a threat to the territory of the United States and the US military, as well as the allied countries due to the launch, the military added.

The US condemns North Korea's actions and urges Pyongyang to refrain from further destabilizing actions, INDOPACOM said, adding that it will further monitor the situation.