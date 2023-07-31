US Aware of Reported Kidnapping of Two Americans in Haiti - State Dept

The United States is aware of the reported kidnapping of two Americans in Haiti, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on Monday

"We are aware of the reports that two US citizens were kidnapped in Haiti," Miller said in a press briefing. "We are in regular contact with the Haitian authorities, we will continue to work with them and our government and inter-agency partners. But because it's an ongoing law enforcement investigation there is not more detail that i can offer.

"

On July 29, a faith based organization El Roi Haiti confirmed that Alix Dorsainvil, its Director's wife, and their child were kidnapped on the morning of July 27 from the campus near Port au Prince while serving in the community ministry.

The National Human Rights Defense Network (RNDDH) in an alert earlier this month noted that from May 1 - July 12 at least 40 people were abducted and 75 murdered.

This trend followed a reduction in kidnappings some credited to a vigilante campaign, known as "bwa kale," that cracked down on gangs.