US Aware Of Reports American Aid Worker Killed In Baghdad - State Dept

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Aware of Reports American Aid Worker Killed in Baghdad - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The United States is aware of reports about an American aid worker killed in Baghdad and is looking into the matter, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"We don't have much to offer on this publicly just yet, we're of course aware of these reports, we're looking into these reports," Price said during a press briefing.

The State Department has a process that it would need to undertake if and when we they are in a position to confirm that an American was killed in Baghdad before making any public comments, Price said.

An American aid worker was shot and killed in Baghdad earlier on Monday while driving in his car with his family, but the assailants did not harm his wife and child, media reported.

