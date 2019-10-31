US Aware of Reports of N. Korean Missile Launch, Continues Monitoring Situation - Official

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 09:41 PM

The United States is aware of reports of the latest North Korea missile launch and continues to monitor the situation and consult with regional allies, a senior Trump administration official told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The United States is aware of reports of the latest North Korea missile launch and continues to monitor the situation and consult with regional allies, a senior Trump administration official told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are aware of reports of a North Korean missile launch," the official said.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with our allies in Japan and South Korea."

Earlier on Thursday, the Japanese and South Korean defense ministries reported that North Korea has fired two missiles to a range of around 350-400 kilometers (217-248 miles).

Both launches were conducted toward the Sea of Japan from the Phyongannamdo province.

