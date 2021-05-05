WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The United States is aware of the reports of the death of a senior Swiss embassy employee in Tehran, and offers condolences to the diplomat's family, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Iranian media said that the First Secretary of the Swiss embassy died in a fall from a high-rise in the Iranian capital. The 51-year-old reportedly represented US diplomatic interests in Iran. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said it was in contact with Iran on the matter.

"We have seen the reports of the tragic passing of a member of the Swiss Embassy in Tehran," the spokesperson said.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the officer's family and colleagues."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the Iranian government is inquiring about the circumstances in the death of a senior Swiss embassy employee in Tehran.

Tehran also expressed its condolences regarding the incident.

Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that it was in contact with Iran following a tragic death of a Swiss diplomat in Tehran.