US Aware of Reports on American Arrested in Belarus - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The United States is aware about reports on the arrest of its citizen in Belarus, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that some people detained in Belarus ahead of the election had US passports or were married to someone working for the Department of State.

"We are aware of the reports of the arrest of a US citizen in Belarus," the spokesperson said. "When a US citizen is detained overseas, the Department works to provide all appropriate consular assistance."

The State Department has urged foreign officials to promptly inform about detained Americans and provide appropriate information to the nearest US diplomatic mission. Currently, Belarus does not have a US embassy.