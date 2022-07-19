US Aware of Reports on Dismissal of Ukraine Officials, Monitoring Situation - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The United States is aware of the reports about the sacking of top Ukrainian officials by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and is monitoring the situation, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"We are aware of the reports and we'll continue to carefully monitor the situation we are in daily contact with our Ukrainian partners," he said.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy instructed Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal to start the process of selecting a new head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). Ukrainian media reported on Sunday that NABU Director Artem Sytnyk had been fired.

The Ukrainian leader also said that he had dismissed Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova, as well as the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ivan Bakanov, over state treason on the part of employees of their departments.

Zelenskyy said the links detected between Ukraine law enforcement agencies and Russia's special services raise very serious questions for the relevant department heads amid the array of crimes.

Last month, Politico reported that Zelenskyy was getting ready to dismiss Bakanov after dissatisfaction with his work grew over Ukraine's massive territorial losses to Russia in Donbas.