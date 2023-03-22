UrduPoint.com

US Aware Of Reports Saudis Released US-Saudi National From Prison - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The United States is aware of reports that Saudi Arabia released a US-Saudi dual national from prison, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

"We are aware of reports that a US citizen was released from prison in Saudi Arabia and of course we welcome this news, but there's a limit to any further detail that I'm able to get into given privacy considerations," Patel said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Saudi Arabia released dual citizen Saad Ibrahim Almadi from prison more than a year after he was imprisoned for posting tweets criticizing the kingdom.

Although Almadi was released from prison, he is currently in Riyadh placed under a travel ban, according to media reports.

Last October, the State Department said Almadi was sentenced to 16 years in prison for tweets critical of the Saudi government.

