US Aware Of Reports That American Citizen Was Killed Fighting In Ukraine - State Dept.

The United States is aware of reports that an American citizen was killed while fighting in Ukraine, State Department Deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The United States is aware of reports that an American citizen was killed while fighting in Ukraine, State Department Deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday.

On Thursday, media reported that Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, an employee of a US private military company, was killed in Ukraine.

"We are aware of reports, we have nothing to announce, we call on US citizens to (avoid) Ukraine and depart immediately," she said.

