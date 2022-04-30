US Aware of Reports That North Korea Ready to Conduct Nuclear Test - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The United States is aware of reports that North Korea is ready to conduct a nuclear test and deems it a violation of international law, State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday.

On Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country will continue to boost its nuclear potential.

"We are aware of reports that the DPRK (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea) is ready to conduct a nuclear test, it is a violation of the international law. We urge the DPRK to refrain from destabilizing activities," she said.

Over 10 years in power, the North Korean leader has conducted more than 100 missile launches, including intercontinental launches, and four nuclear tests. During his 10-year tenure, his farther Kim Jong Il carried out 16 missile launches and two nuclear tests.