UrduPoint.com

US Aware Of Reports That North Korea Ready To Conduct Nuclear Test - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Aware of Reports That North Korea Ready to Conduct Nuclear Test - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The United States is aware of reports that North Korea is ready to conduct a nuclear test and deems it a violation of international law, State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday.

On Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country will continue to boost its nuclear potential.

"We are aware of reports that the DPRK (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea) is ready to conduct a nuclear test, it is a violation of the international law. We urge the DPRK to refrain from destabilizing activities," she said.

Over 10 years in power, the North Korean leader has conducted more than 100 missile launches, including intercontinental launches, and four nuclear tests. During his 10-year tenure, his farther Kim Jong Il carried out 16 missile launches and two nuclear tests.

Related Topics

Nuclear United States North Korea Kim Jong From

Recent Stories

Man injures in cylinder blast

Man injures in cylinder blast

3 minutes ago
 Japan Defense Minister Kisho to Visit US May 3-6, ..

Japan Defense Minister Kisho to Visit US May 3-6, Meet Austin May 4 - Pentagon

3 minutes ago
 Japan's Foreign Ministry Recommends Nationals to R ..

Japan's Foreign Ministry Recommends Nationals to Refrain From Trips to Transnist ..

3 minutes ago
 Finland, Estonia Agree to Lease LNG Terminal Ship ..

Finland, Estonia Agree to Lease LNG Terminal Ship Together

3 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Unaware of Any US Contractors in Ukr ..

Pentagon Says Unaware of Any US Contractors in Ukraine After American Reportedly ..

4 minutes ago
 Iran Foreign Ministry Rejects Reports of Assassina ..

Iran Foreign Ministry Rejects Reports of Assassination Attempt on Qatari Ambassa ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.