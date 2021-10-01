UrduPoint.com

US Aware Of Saakashvili's Detention In Georgia, Urges Fair Treatment - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:30 PM

US Aware of Saakashvili's Detention in Georgia, Urges Fair Treatment - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The United States is following the developments of Mikheil Saakashvili's detention following his arrival to Georgia earlier in the day and urges authorities to provide fair and lawful treatment of his case, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are aware of the reports of his detention and are following developments closely. We urge the Georgian authorities to ensure that Mr. Saakashvili is afforded fair treatment, in accordance with Georgian law and Georgia's international human rights obligations," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Georgia United States

Recent Stories

LCCI chief for business education at all levels

LCCI chief for business education at all levels

3 minutes ago
 Oxford Pakistan Programme launched at HC London

Oxford Pakistan Programme launched at HC London

3 minutes ago
 Health dept organises workshop on measles rubella ..

Health dept organises workshop on measles rubella campaign

4 minutes ago
 ECP appoints 30 ROs for conducting LG reserve seat ..

ECP appoints 30 ROs for conducting LG reserve seat elections

4 minutes ago
 TTP militants desiring to shun militancy be given ..

TTP militants desiring to shun militancy be given chance to join mainstream : Ch ..

8 minutes ago
 CCPO listens to people's complaints in open court

CCPO listens to people's complaints in open court

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.