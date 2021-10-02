UrduPoint.com

US Aware Of Saakashvili's Detention In Georgia, Urges Fair Treatment - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) The United States is following the developments of Mikheil Saakashvili's detention following his arrival to Georgia earlier in the day and urges authorities to provide fair and lawful treatment of his case, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are aware of the reports of his detention and are following developments closely. We urge the Georgian authorities to ensure that Mr. Saakashvili is afforded fair treatment, in accordance with Georgian law and Georgia's international human rights obligations," the spokesperson said.

