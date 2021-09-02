UrduPoint.com

US Aware Of Saudi-Russian Military Agreement, Remain In Dialogue With Riyadh - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The United States is aware of reports about a military agreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia, but Washington remains in dialogue with Riyadh about its satisfying its defense needs, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We are aware of reports that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation have signed a military cooperation agreement," the State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The United States and Saudi Arabia continue to have a close and enduring security partnership. We remain in regular dialogue with our Saudi partners in furtherance of our commitment to assist with the defense of Saudi Arabia."

The spokesperson added that the State Department continues to urge all US partners and allies to avoid major new transactions with Russia's defense sector to avoid US sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

More Stories From World

