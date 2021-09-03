UrduPoint.com

US Aware Of Watchdog Report On N. Korea Restarting Nuclear Reactors - NORAD Chief

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:09 PM

US Aware of Watchdog Report on N. Korea Restarting Nuclear Reactors - NORAD Chief

The United States is aware of a watchdog report concerning North Korea's resumption of nuclear development activities and stands ready to defend against any potential threats from Pyongyang, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) chief Glen VanHerck said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The United States is aware of a watchdog report concerning North Korea's resumption of nuclear development activities and stands ready to defend against any potential threats from Pyongyang, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) chief Glen VanHerck said on Friday.

"United States Northern Command and NORAD stand ready to provide our mission capabilities; for NORAD that's threat warning and attack assessment, for NORTHCOM [that's] ballistic missile defense capability," VanHerck said when asked to react to North Korea's decision to restart nuclear reactors.

"I'm confident in our capabilities. I'm aware of the report that you're talking about. That does not change my posture. We continue to be ready to respond should North Korea elect to launch a missile."

On August 30, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) published a report showing that North Korea resumed in July operation of its 5MW nuclear reactor for producing plutonium in the Yongbyon complex.

The IAEA registered signs of the reactor's activity, including the discharge of cooling water, despite North Korea's promise in 2018 to dismantle all nuclear facilities in Yongbyon.

