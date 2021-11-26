WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The United States is aware of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements regarding an alleged coup plot in his country and remains in contact with Kiev on the matter, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Karen Donfried, said on Friday.

"(W)e are aware of the (Zelenskyy's) statements that were made this morning. We are in touch with the Ukrainian government to discuss this further and we're working to obtain additional information," Donfried said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was informed that a coup is being planned in Ukraine, and that business magnate Rinat Akhmetov is involved in it.