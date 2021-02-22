US B-1 Bombers Arrive in Norway for First Time - Air Force

US B-1 strategic bombers have arrived in Norway to conduct training missions, marking the first time the American aircraft have operated out of the Arctic country, the Air Force said on Monday

"US Air Force B-1B Lancers from the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, arrived today at Orland Air Station, Norway, for a long planned training mission where the aircraft will conduct theater and flight training across Europe. This is the first time US bombers have operated out of Norway," the US Air Force said in a press release.