US B-1 Bombers From S. Dakota Conduct Long-Range Mission Over Baltics - STRATCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Two B-1 aircraft from the Ellsworth Air Force Base in the US state of South Dakota flew a long-range strategic bomber task force to the Baltic region this week, the US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) reported in a press release on Wednesday.

"The flight included integration and interoperability training with Danish F-16s overflying Bornholm Island, in addition to overflight of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

The B-1s also worked with Estonian Joint Terminal Air Controllers to provide close air support training with inert devices at Tapa Range," the release said.

The release described Tuesday's flight as a training mission "with our NATO allies and theater partner nations," claiming that strategic bombers contribute to stability in Europe by deterring potential adversaries.

The adjective "strategic" is typically applied to weapons capable of delivering nuclear bombs.