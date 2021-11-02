US B-1 Bombers, Norwegian F-35 Fighter Jets Conduct Military Drill Over Arctic - Air Force

UrduPoint.com

Two US B-1B bombers joined Norwegian F-35 fighter jets conducting a military drill over the Arctic focused on deterrence, the US Air Force said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Two US B-1B bombers joined Norwegian F-35 fighter jets conducting a military drill over the Arctic focused on deterrence, the US Air Force said on Tuesday.

"Two B-1B Lancers from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron joined Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft over the Arctic region, today, as part of a Bomber Task Force Europe 22-1 integration and deterrence mission," the US Air Force said in a press release.

US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Commander Gen. Jeff Harrigian said in the release that the military exercise enhances NATO's response to threats throughout the Arctic region.

On Monday, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said she recently held a meeting with government officials from several northern European countries to discuss matters concerning the Arctic, Africa, middle East, Russia and China.

Nuland said the United States is strengthening its cooperation with Nordic and Baltic partners through the Enhanced Partnership in Northern Europe forum, which includes Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

