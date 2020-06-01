(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Over the past month, the United States has significantly increased B1-B strategic bombers flights near Russia's borders, including 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) away from the Kaliningrad region, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate said on Monday.

The air forces and navies of the US and its allies are now operating more actively near Russia's borders, Col.

Gen. Sergey Rudskoy said.

"In April of this year, B-1B strategic bombers conducted one flight over the Kamchatka Peninsula, while in May already five such flights were registered ... During these flights, US aircraft approached the border of the Kaliningrad region by a distance of up to 10 kilometers," Rudskoy said.

Apart from that, the B-1B strategic bombers flew over Ukraine for the first time ever in late May, Rudskoy added.