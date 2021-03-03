US B-1B Lancer Bombers to Fly Over Estonia on Wednesday - US Embassy in Tallinn

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The US B-1B Lancer strategic bombers will fly over Estonia on Wednesday as part of a task force mission, the US Embassy in Tallinn has announced.

"On Wednesday, March 3rd, the U.S. B-1B Lancers, from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, will conduct a Bomber Task Force mission in the international airspace of the North and Baltic Seas, including Estonia," the embassy said in a statement.

Apart from B-1B Lancers, aircraft from a number of NATO states, including Italy's and Germany's fighter jets, will take part in the mission, the statement added.

"This mission sends a clear message that our commitment to our NATO allies is unshakeable," US Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander Jeff Harrigian was quoted as saying by the embassy, adding that the mission pursues the shared goal of ensuring regional security.

Bomber Task Force missions aim at demonstrating Washington's commitment to the collective defense of NATO, as well as its capability of extended deterrence.

The B-1BLancer bomber is considered to be the backbone of the US long-range bomber force, capable of rapidly delivering large quantities of precision-guided and other weapons against any adversary anywhere in the world and at any time.

Since 2015, the US has allocated over $200 million to Estonia as part of measures to promote bilateral defense cooperation. The two countries also conduct multiple joint exercises and military-to-military engagements each year.