US B-2 Bombers Strike Huthi Facilities In Yemen: Military
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The United States on Wednesday conducted multiple B-2 bomber strikes on weapons storage facilities in areas of Yemen controlled by the Huthi rebels, according to the US military and defense department.
The Huthis vowed to retaliate after their Al-Masirah television network reported some 15 strikes at dawn on Thursday local time targeting sites north and south of the capital Sanaa, as well as farther north in Saada governorate, a Huthi stronghold.
"US forces targeted several of the Huthis' underground facilities housing various weapons components of types that the Huthis have used to target civilian and military vessels throughout the region," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.
B-2 bombers conducted precision strikes against five underground weapons storage locations, Austin said, adding that use of the long-range stealth bomber demonstrates "US global strike capabilities to take action against these targets when necessary, anytime, anywhere.
"
"At the direction of President Biden, I authorized these targeted strikes to further degrade the Huthis' capability to continue their destabilizing behavior and to protect and defend US forces and personnel in one of the world's most critical waterways," Austin said.
The United States and Britain have repeatedly carried out strikes aimed at curbing the Huthis' ability to target shipping, but the rebels have continued to attack merchant vessels transiting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
