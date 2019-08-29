UrduPoint.com
US B-2 Stealth Bomber Lands In Iceland During Training Mission - Air Force

US B-2 Stealth Bomber Lands in Iceland During Training Mission - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) An US B-2 Stealth Bomber has flown from a base in the United Kingdom to Iceland for a training mission, the Air Force said in a press release on Monday.

"A US Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber conducted a flight from RAF Fairford, England, to Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, as part of a Bomber Task Force training mission August 28," the release stated. "This mission, which involved rapid refueling at Keflavik AB, was conducted with the cooperation of our NATO ally, Iceland."

The Air Force said in the release that the mission was intended to "demonstrate US commitment to allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces.

"

The B-2 bomber, part of the Bomber Task Force currently deployed to the US European Command area of responsibility, is from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, the release noted.

The aircraft arrived in theater on August 27 and are temporarily operating out of RAF Fairford, the forward operating location for US bombers stationed in Europe, the release said.

The bomber was one of three US Air Force B-2s that arrived in the UK on Tuesday for a deployment that includes bomber interoperability training with European allies, according to published reports.

