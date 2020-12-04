US B-52 Bomber Conducts Operations With NATO Allies Over Barents Sea - EUCOM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) A US B-52 bomber has carried out an integration operation mission with NATO allies over the Barents Sea, US European Command (EUCOM) said in a news release on Friday.

"The latest Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission in Europe occurred Thursday over the Barents Sea as a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber aircraft conducted integration operations with NATO Allies," the release said.

EUCOM said the bomber, assigned to Minot Air Force Base's 5th Bomb Wing in North Dakota, left Thursday and flew to the designated locations.

The aircraft then integrated with Greek and Norwegian F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and carried out aerial refueling operations with US and Turkish KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, it added.

"Upon completion of the missions, the aircraft and crew immediately returned to North Dakota," EUCOM said. "The mission originally involved two bomber aircraft, but one aircraft safely diverted to RAF Fairford, England, Thursday afternoon due to a maintenance issue."

EUCOM said such missions demonstrate US global strike and reach capabilities through the employment of strategic bombers.