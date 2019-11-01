US B-52 Bomber En Route to Syria Escorted by Greek Fighter Jets - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Two Greek F-16 fighter jets provided an escort to a US B-52 bomber on its way to Syria during its flight over Cyprus on Friday, the Kathimerini newspaper reported.

The bomber took off from Fairford Royal Air Force Base in Gloucestershire, the United Kingdom, and was joined by the Greek aircraft as it went through Athens' and Nicosia's Flight Information Regions, and then continued its flight toward its area of operation in Syria.

It has not been established whether the bomber's flight is a part of NATO operations or solely a US initiative, according to the newspaper.