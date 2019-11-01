UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US B-52 Bomber En Route To Syria Escorted By Greek Fighter Jets - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:28 PM

US B-52 Bomber En Route to Syria Escorted by Greek Fighter Jets - Reports

Two Greek F-16 fighter jets provided an escort to a US B-52 bomber on its way to Syria during its flight over Cyprus on Friday, the Kathimerini newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Two Greek F-16 fighter jets provided an escort to a US B-52 bomber on its way to Syria during its flight over Cyprus on Friday, the Kathimerini newspaper reported.

The bomber took off from Fairford Royal Air Force Base in Gloucestershire, the United Kingdom, and was joined by the Greek aircraft as it went through Athens' and Nicosia's Flight Information Regions, and then continued its flight toward its area of operation in Syria.

It has not been established whether the bomber's flight is a part of NATO operations or solely a US initiative, according to the newspaper.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Nicosia Athens United Kingdom Cyprus From

Recent Stories

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of Two Type-054 A/P Warship ..

10 minutes ago

Foreign minister's cousin dies, Namaz-e-Janaza on ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister reviews law and order situat ..

3 minutes ago

'Ungulates Gallery' at Pakistan Museum of Natural ..

3 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority suspends 2 officials ..

3 minutes ago

A briefing at the MFA on the outcome of the XVIII ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.