US B-52 Bombers Complete Readiness Mission Through Arctic, Pacific Regions - Air Force

US B-52 bombers completed this week a readiness mission through the Arctic and Pacific regions, the Air Force said in a press release on Friday

"US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, completed long-range mission through the Arctic and Pacific regions June 17-18, 2021," the release said.

The US bombers integrated with Norwegian forces in the Nordic region before they flew through the Arctic Circle and into the northern Pacific in support of US Indo-Pacific Command, the release said.

The aircraft flew about 12,000 miles, the release noted, adding that they refueled three times via tanker aircraft.