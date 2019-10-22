US B-52 Bombers Complete Training Mission in Black Sea Region - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) American B-52 bombers returned to the Fairfield Royal Air Force base in the United Kingdom after a lengthy training mission with three allied and partner nations in the Black Sea region, the US Department of Defense said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The flight, which lasted approximately 12 hours, included training with Romania, Ukraine and Georgia bordering the Black Sea," the release said.

The exercise enabled units in the three nations to become familiar with the US air forces that are responsible for Europe and Africa, the release said.

The bomber task force was deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base in the US state of Louisiana, according to the release.