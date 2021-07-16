US B-52 Bombers Deployed to Indo-Pacific Region - Strategic Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) A group of US Air Force B-52 bombers have been deployed to the Indo-Pacific region to demonstrate commitment to American allies in the region, Strategic Command said on Thursday.

"A group of U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses, Airmen and support equipment from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., deployed to the Indo-Pacific region in support of Pacific Air Forces' Bomber Task Force," the Strategic Command said in a release. "The BTF [Bomber Task Force] demonstrates continued U.S. commitment to allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

"

The group of bombers will be stationed at the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, according to the release.

The bombers will also participate in training exercises with Australian Defense Force during Talisman Saber 2021 that is expected to strengthen the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific, the release said.

US is increasingly concerned with China's growing military power in the Indo-Pacific region and strives to scale up its presence there. In June, it was reported that Pentagon was mulling a deployment of a permanent naval task force in the Pacific.