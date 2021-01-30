UrduPoint.com
US B-52 Bombers Return To Indo-Pacific After 3 Years For Deterrence Missions - Air Force

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 04:50 AM

US B-52 Bombers Return to Indo-Pacific After 3 Years for Deterrence Missions - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Four US B-52 Stratofortress bombers have returned to a base in Guam after a three-year absence, aiming to conduct deterrence missions in the Indo-Pacific region, the Andersen Air Force Base said in a press release.

"Four US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers returned to the Indo-Pacific region Jan[uary] 28 for a Bomber Task Force deployment, conducting operations out of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam," the release said on Friday.

The bombers will participate in strategic deterrence missions with various US allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region, the release also said.

US B-52 bombers were last deployed to Guam in December of 2018, the release added.

The United States continues to engage with allies and partners in the region to counter China, according to the release.

