US B-52H Stratofortress Strategic Bombers Conduct Long-Range Mission in MidEast - CENTCOM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The United States has deployed B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers to the middle East for a long-range mission aimed at reassuring partners in Washington's support and containing aggression, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The mission came after US Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said earlier this week that Washington would cut the number of its troops in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by January 15 in line with President Donald Trump's initiative, with the complete withdrawal of the military personnel being expected by May 2021.

"U.S. Air Force B-52H "Stratofortress" aircrews assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, N.D. [the state of North Dakota], conducted a short-notice, long-range mission into the Middle East on Nov. 21 to deter aggression and reassure U.S. partners and allies," the statement said.

The command added that the US deployed long-range bomber to the Middle East in early 2020.