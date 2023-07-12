Open Menu

US-Backed Indo-Pacific Bloc Structures Designed For Confrontation - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 01:40 AM

US-Backed Indo-Pacific Bloc Structures Designed for Confrontation - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The United States and its NATO allies are persistently trying to launch an alternative to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) under the Indo-Pacific brand with confrontation in mind, testing the ASEAN-centric system, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Nowadays, the US and its NATO allies, supported by certain regional players, are persistently pursuing a launch of alternative bloc structures, including under the 'Indo-Pacific' brand. These endeavors are aimed not at cooperation, but at deterrence and confrontation," Lavrov said in an interview with Indonesia's Kompas newspaper.

As a result, the ASEAN-centric system "is being subjected to the most serious test of strength," he added.

"We cannot allow those negative scenarios that have been staged by the US and NATO in other parts of the world to be extrapolated to the Asia-Pacific region," the minister said.

Russia acts as a "reliable like-minded partner of the Association" that works on ensuring stability and cooperation in the region, Lavrov emphasized.

From July 13-14, Lavrov will be attending regular meetings of ASEAN foreign ministers in the Russia-ASEAN, the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum on Security formats in Jakarta.

ASEAN includes Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, the Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar. The rotating chairmanship of the bloc is taken on by each of its member states for 12 months. In 2023, Indonesia assumed the chairmanship of ASEAN.

Related Topics

NATO World Thailand Russia Jakarta Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei United States Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam July Asia

Recent Stories

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

2 hours ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Muniti ..

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

2 hours ago
 Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

2 hours ago
 KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mi ..

KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mine sector: Minister of State f ..

2 hours ago
 With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power ..

With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power hungry' PTI chief stands full ..

2 hours ago
 Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh ..

Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

2 hours ago
Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster ..

Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster Bombs Drag US Close to WW3

2 hours ago
 UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights ..

UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights Council debates Quran burnings ..

2 hours ago
 Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrain ..

Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrainian F-16 Pilots - Defense Mini ..

2 hours ago
 Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With ..

Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With Russia - State Dept.

2 hours ago
 Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, ..

Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, India Demand - US Energy Agen ..

2 hours ago
 White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fenta ..

White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fentanyl/Xylazine Deaths

2 hours ago

More Stories From World