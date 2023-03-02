US-Backed Militants Hold Over 2,000 Refugees at Camp in Syria - Reconciliation Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) US-backed militants hold more than 2,000 refugees at the Rukban camp in Syria, humanitarian access to which is impossible due to the lack of security guarantees, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties once again draws attention to the grave humanitarian situation at the Rukban refugee camp, located on the territory of the US-occupied Al-Tanf area... According to information received, at the camp... militants of illegal armed groups are holding at least 2,000 people.

The access of humanitarian organizations to the camp is still impossible due to the lack of security guarantees," Gurinov told a briefing.

He added that three internally displaced persons ” two women and one child ” had left the camp through the Djleb checkpoint. One of the women was taken to a hospital in Damascus as she was in critical condition.

Gurinov said that 25,894 people, including 7,072 women and 12,332 children, had returned to the territory, controlled by the Syrian government, through the Djleb checkpoint since February 19, 2019.