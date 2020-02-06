UrduPoint.com
US-Backed Syrian Kurds Capture 8 Islamic State Terrorists In Raid - CENTCOM

Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:28 PM

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured eight fighters in a recent raid on hideouts of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terror group in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, US Central Command said in a press release on Thursday

"The SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) captured eight known ISIS fighters and affiliates, along with weapons and ammunition, during a large-scale clearance operation in Deir ez-Zor province, Syria, Jan. 31," the release said.

The operation aimed to isolate an IS sleeper cell, capture its members and reduce terrorist attacks across the region, the release said.

The raid also captured IS documents, weapons and other military equipment, the release said. The SDF is holding the captured terrorists in its own detention facilities, according to the release.

