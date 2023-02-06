UrduPoint.com

US Backing For Syrian Kurdish Separatism Threatening Neighbors - Lavrov

US Backing for Syrian Kurdish Separatism Threatening Neighbors - Lavrov

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) US support for Syrian Kurds undermines the territorial integrity of Syria and neighboring countries with sizable Kurdish minorities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a trip to Iraq on Monday.

"Our American colleagues continue to play with fire by encouraging Kurdish separatism and ignoring the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and the risks that such behavior poses for other countries in the region that are home to Kurds," he told a press conference.

Lavrov came to Baghdad for talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. The top Russian diplomat said that his country was coordinating on Syria with Iraq via the information center in Baghdad.

Russia and Turkey have repeatedly criticized the US for arming Kurdish rebels in northern Syria, near the Turkish and Iraqi borders. Syria, Iraq, Iran and Turkey are all home to large Kurdish populations that have been vying for an independent Kurdish state in the territories that they inhabit.

