OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The United States welcomes Canada's decision to return the Nord Stream 1 turbine which remained stranded in Montreal because of Russia-related sanctions to Germany, the State Department said on Monday.

"(W)e support the Canadian government's decision to return a natural-gas turbine to Germany for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. In the short term, the turbine will allow Germany and other European countries to replenish their gas reserves, increasing their energy security and resiliency and countering Russia's efforts to weaponize energy," spokesman Ned price said

In early June, it was announced that the turbine sent by Siemens to its factory in Montreal, on behalf of Gazprom, for maintenance, was unable to make it back to Russia because of sanctions imposed by the West over the conflict in Ukraine.

Active negotiations have been ongoing since then between Ottawa and Berlin, with the Ukrainian government repeatedly asking Canada to not hand the turbine as it would be a violation of sanctions.