US Backs Early Elections in Iraq, Budget Agreement With Kurds - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi that the United States supports his plans to hold early parliamentary elections in June 2020 and a recent agreement in which Baghdad reportedly agreed to resume payments to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the State Department said in a readout of the meeting.

"The Secretary encouraged the Foreign Minister to continue efforts to address the Iraqi people's demands for a more equitable and just nation, and he expressed support for a budget agreement between the Federal and Kurdistan regional governments, as well as proposed early elections next year," the readout said.

Khadimi announced June 6, 2021 as the date for parliamentary elections in a nationally televised speech late last month, pending ratification by lawmakers, more than a year ahead of the elections scheduled for May 2022.

Early elections are a key demand of opposition protesters who took to the streets last fall in massive demonstrations in which security forces and pro-government Shia militias reportedly killed hundreds of people.

The Iraqi government also agreed to resume monthly payments to the KRG as an important step toward repairing ties between Baghdad and Northern Iraq, Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani said via Twitter message on Saturday.

Relations between Baghdad and the KRG soured following a non-binding 2018 referendum in which voters backed calls for independence.