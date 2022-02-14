UrduPoint.com

US Backs Efforts To Fulfill Minsk Accord, Claims Russia Leaving Donbas Would Be Good Start

US Backs Efforts to Fulfill Minsk Accord, Claims Russia Leaving Donbas Would Be Good Start

The United States backs efforts to implement the Minsk accords and believes that the pullout of Russian forces "deployed in Eastern Ukraine" would be a good step, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The United States backs efforts to implement the Minsk accords and believes that the pullout of Russian forces "deployed in Eastern Ukraine" would be a good step, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

"We strongly support sincere efforts at progress from all sides to implement the Minsk Agreement, but to be clear, Russia meeting its commitments by withdrawing its forces from Eastern Ukraine would be a good start," the spokesperson said.

Russia has repeatedly denied having any troops on the ground in Ukraine's breakaway region of Donbas.

