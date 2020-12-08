UrduPoint.com
US Backs Europe's Anti-Lukashenko Sanctions Until Change Of Government In Belarus - Envoy

Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:21 PM

The United States supports its European partners' sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's government as a means to press for a change in administration, senior State Department official Philip Reeker said during a hearing with the US Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The United States supports its European partners' sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's government as a means to press for a change in administration, senior State Department official Philip Reeker said during a hearing with the US Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe on Tuesday.

"We join with our European partners to focus on sanctions and other activities and we will continue and we will continue to focus on that until they make the changes and provide to the Belarusian people the government they deserve, that delivers for them," Reeker said.

Reeker said the United States would like to see a better relationship with Belarus on the condition that Minsk addresses Washington's concerns.

Protests began in Belarus after the opposition disputed the results of the August 9 presidential election. According to the official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won the election and secured a sixth consecutive term in office.

The European Union has since imposed sanctions on 55 Belarus officials, accusing them of repression against peaceful demonstrators and opposition members. In November, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia imposed sanctions on 28 more Belarusians allegedly involved in violence against protesters.

The Belarusian authorities have said that the anti-government demonstrations were coordinated from abroad and insisted the election was legitimate.

