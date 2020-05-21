US Backs India Against Alleged Chinese 'Aggression' in Himalayas - Senior Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) India is on the receiving end of Chinese aggression in the two Asian giant nations' long-running border dispute in the Himalaya Mountains, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South And Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells said.

"India on a regular basis has to endure the pinpricks of Chinese aggression," Wells told an Atlantic Council podcast on Wednesday. "In the South China Sea, there is a method of constant aggression to shift the norms, to shift the status quo that has to be resisted [as in] India's own back yard."

Wells, who is about to retire as the top US diplomat on South and Central Asia, added that she did urge India and China to engage with each other diplomatically.

But she maintained her emphasis on what she described as "aggression" emanating from Beijing.

"For anyone who was under any illusions that Chinese aggression was only rhetorical, I think they need to speak to India," Wells said.

Indian and Chinese ground forces have clashed several times in recent months on their common Himalaya border. China refuses to accept the McMahon Line, a diktat imposed by the British Empire until it left India in 1947, but which has been upheld by successive Indian governments.