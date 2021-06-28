UrduPoint.com
US Backs Italy's Initiative To Refocus Efforts Of Anti-IS Coalition In Africa - Blinken

US Backs Italy's Initiative to Refocus Efforts of Anti-IS Coalition in Africa - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The United States strongly supports the Italian initiative to refocus efforts of the global coalition against Islamic State (IS, terrorist group, banned in Russia) on Africa, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said at a conference with Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Monday.

"We strongly support Italy's initiative to make sure that coalition against Daesh [IS] focuses its expertise on Africa while keeping our eye closely on Syria and Iraq," he said.

