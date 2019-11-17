UrduPoint.com
US Backs Kabul In Delaying Prisoner Swap With Taliban After Deadly Attacks - Ambassador

Sun 17th November 2019 | 02:31 PM

US Backs Kabul in Delaying Prisoner Swap With Taliban After Deadly Attacks - Ambassador

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) The United States backs Kabul's decision to hold off the planned prisoner swap with the Taliban in light of recent deadly attacks in the country, Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass said on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, the Afghan government was expected to exchange a senior leader of the Haqqani insurgent group and two key Taliban commanders for the two American University professors, one from the US and one from Australia, who were kidnapped in Kabul in 2016. The exchange was ultimately put on hold, with the Taliban saying that they refused to hand over the Western hostages since the movement's affiliates had not been released.

"We supported President Ghani's announcement to release three #Taliban prisoners to promote #peace - and the decision to reassess their pending transfer following the attacks in #Logar and #Kabul on November 12 and 13," Bass tweeted.

According to the diplomat, promoting peace "means making hard choices, but it also requires careful review of the conditions on the ground."

He also reiterated that the US would continue close cooperation with the Afghan government on "next steps."

On November 12, at least four Afghan soldiers were reportedly killed by "friendly fire" as US forces conducted airstrikes in eastern Logar province amid the fight between the government forces and the Taliban in the area.

The next day, 13 people, including the attacker himself, were killed in Kabul in a car bomb blast targeting a private Canadian security firm.

