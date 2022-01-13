UrduPoint.com

US Backs NATO's Interest In Re-Establishing Offices In Moscow, Brussels - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The United States supports NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in expressing interest in re-establishing offices in Moscow and Brussels, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We support the Secretary-General's statement that NATO allies are interested in looking at the possibility of res-establishing respective offices in Moscow and Brussels," Price told press briefing, following a Russia-NATO Council meeting.

